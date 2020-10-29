Labour’s Katherine Foy could become the most powerful transgender person in British politics
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Up until June this year, Katherine Foy had no plans to get into politics. “I have hobbies and interests and ambitions and other things that are far more personally fulfilling and far less stressful,” she says, with a small laugh. But earlier this year, a series of events resulted in Katherine – a business...
Up until June this year, Katherine Foy had no plans to get into politics. “I have hobbies and interests and ambitions and other things that are far more personally fulfilling and far less stressful,” she says, with a small laugh. But earlier this year, a series of events resulted in Katherine – a business...
|
|
|
You Might Like