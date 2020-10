You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Father-Daughter Duo Crash Into Water While Parasailing



This father-daughter duo was excited to try parasailing for the first time. They started the activity enthusiastically, however, due to a mishap, they crashed into the water. They were dragged through.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago Charges filed against Lancaster man for hitting teens on bicycles



Kevin Czajka was arraigned this morning in Lancaster Town on numerous charges related to the August 28th hit-and-run accident involving two teenage boys. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:41 Published on September 15, 2020 Off-Duty Redwood City Cop Pulls Teens From Fiery Crash Near Truckee



An off-duty police officer from Redwood City helped save two teens after they crashed a Maserati near Donner Pass late Thursday night. Renee Santos reports. (9-4-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:14 Published on September 5, 2020

Tweets about this