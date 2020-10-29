Global  
 

Mary Trump and an emotional Patti LuPone paint a bleak picture of what a second Trump term could look like

PinkNews Thursday, 29 October 2020
Mary Trump, the lesbian niece of Donald Trump, has come together with Broadway legend and gay icon Patti LuPone to warn of the devastating impact the president’s re-election would have on the United States. Donald Trump will face off against Joe Biden at the presidential election on 3 November, and Mary Trump and...
