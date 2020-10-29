Mary Trump and an emotional Patti LuPone paint a bleak picture of what a second Trump term could look like
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Mary Trump, the lesbian niece of Donald Trump, has come together with Broadway legend and gay icon Patti LuPone to warn of the devastating impact the president’s re-election would have on the United States. Donald Trump will face off against Joe Biden at the presidential election on 3 November, and Mary Trump and...
JPMorgan reports the S&P 500 could rally around 14% to hit 3,900 if President Donald Trump wins the November election. A team of analysts said a Trump victory is the "most favorable outcome for equities." JPMorgan said a 'Blue Sweep' scenario would be mostly neutral for equities in the short-term....