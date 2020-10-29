|
|
New crossover model adds to Fiat Tipo's appeal
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Italian car maker Fiat is giving its Tipo family car a boost with a series of upgrades and a new crossover model, that should broaden its popularity.
|
|
|