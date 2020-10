You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference



Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago PM: Areas will come out of Tier 3 'when they are able to make progress'



Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: South Yorkshire to be moved into tier 3 of local lockdown system South Yorkshire is entering the highest risk level of local lockdown as of Saturday, covering all the four local authority areas of Barnsley, Doncaster,...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago





Tweets about this