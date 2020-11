Regeneration boss wants food court to replace Tamworth's John Lewis Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

John Lewis, which still owns the lease to the site, announced in July that Tamworth's store would not be re opening. John Lewis, which still owns the lease to the site, announced in July that Tamworth's store would not be re opening. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Lewis boss: 'No announcement on jobs'



John Lewis Chairman Sharon White has told Sky News there's no plans to announce further redundancies or store closures. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 06:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this