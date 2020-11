You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his father in Wheatfield



The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his 61-year-old father in Wheatfield, Saturday morning. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago Fort Wayne man exonerated, second charged with murder in Lewis Street shooting



Fort Wayne Police have dropped a murder charge against one man and arrested a second man in connection with a deadly shooting last week. Eric Tate, 59, has been charged with murder in the death of.. Credit: WFFT Published on October 2, 2020 Second man pleads in guilty in 2016 killing at Hattiesburg restaurant



A second man has pleaded guilty today for his role in a 2016 shooting at Mugshots in Hattiesburg. Credit: WXXV Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this