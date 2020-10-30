Bristol's Dr Paul Stephenson has train named in his honour

Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor



Credit: Bristol City Council. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has said the city isimplementing a series of measures it describes as “Tier 1 plus” to reduce thespread of coronavirus. Mr Rees said the new measures would be used to avoidmoving into the higher Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions that other parts of thecountry are currently facing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970