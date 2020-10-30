Global  
 

Bristol's Dr Paul Stephenson has train named in his honour

BBC News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Dr Paul Stephenson organised the Bristol bus boycott that overturned an employment ban in the 1960s.
Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor [Video]

Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor

Credit: Bristol City Council. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has said the city isimplementing a series of measures it describes as “Tier 1 plus” to reduce thespread of coronavirus. Mr Rees said the new measures would be used to avoidmoving into the higher Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions that other parts of thecountry are currently facing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Bristol grief festival to examine bereavement by Covid

 A social scientist at the University of Bristol says coronavirus has made death "centre stage".
BBC News

Review alleges 'major fraud' at Lloyds Bristol unit committed

 Several business owners allege they have been ruined by a business support unit based in Bristol.
BBC News

Halloween attack: Bristol doctor stabbed nine times in 'terrifying' ordeal

 The ordeal of Dr Adam Towler was "the stuff of which horror movies are made," a court is told.
BBC News

