Three energy suppliers face losing licences over £15m unpaid green taxes Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The energy regulator has issued three final orders for £15 million in unpaid fees for renewable energy programmes and warned it could strip the offending suppliers of their licences if they do not pay up. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this