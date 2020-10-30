Global  
 

Nine in 10 Herts districts are now exceeding the Tier 2 'threshold'

Bishops Stortford Observer Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Nine in 10 Herts districts are now exceeding the Tier 2 'threshold'Tier 2 looks inevitable unless there is a dramatic change in cases.
