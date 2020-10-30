Joe Biden told mum of trans kid he would ‘flat out change the law’ to protect them. Now, her family is being bombarded with death threats
Friday, 30 October 2020 () The mother of an eight-year-old trans girl who asked Joe Biden about trans rights has been bombarded with hate and death threats. Mieke Haeck, 42, a physical therapist and “proud mom” of two girls aged eight and 10, the younger of whom is trans, quizzed the Democratic presidential hopeful on how he’d protect...
