You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pro Tips: Custom Club Fitting



For anyone who desires to take their golf game to another level, getting yourself fitted for clubs is essential. Shea Satterfield is an expert in that and for this week's Pro Tip, he takes Jim Hill.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:31 Published 5 days ago Chipping Away at Cancer at the Have a Ball Foundation Golf Tournament



Vern Glenn tees up to help fight cancer at Round Hill Country Club where the Have a Ball Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Monday. (10-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago Twins both win their club's championships on the same day



Meet Britain's best golfing twins - a brother and sister who both won their club championships on the same day aged 16.Calum and Maya Fitzgerald recently triumphed in the men's and ladies' competitions.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this