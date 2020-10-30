Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rugby pro Dan Palmer comes out as gay after years of ‘despising himself’ with vital message of hope

PinkNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Dan Palmer has come out as gay, becoming the first Wallabies player and just the second men’s international to do so. In a moving column for the Sydney Morning Herald, the 32-year-old Australian former rugby union player described his mental health problems and drug abuse as he struggled to accept his sexuality,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia 01:20

 A self-help guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of $ex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday. The effective life sentence for the 60 year old Keith Raniere comes after he was found guilty of coercing women into...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nelly Calls Himself the ‘Black Tom Brady’ on New Song with Florida Georgia Line [Video]

Nelly Calls Himself the ‘Black Tom Brady’ on New Song with Florida Georgia Line

Their new track "Lil Bit" comes seven years after they released the hit remix of "Cruise"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:05Published
May the Devil Take You Too Movie trailer [Video]

May the Devil Take You Too Movie trailer

May the Devil Take You Too film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Timo Tjahjanto has made a name for himself as one of the world’s most exciting horror directors, with standout segments in anthology films..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship [Video]

Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship

Over six in 10 women planning to have a family said it's an absolute deal-breaker in the dating scene if their partner doesn't want kids, according to new research.The study asked 3,000 American women..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this