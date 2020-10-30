Global  
 

Lesbian couples say ‘I do’ in mass Taiwan military wedding for first time in history, proving once again love always wins

PinkNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Two lesbian couples have tied the knot in a mass military wedding in Taiwan for the first time since the country legalised same-sex marriage in 2019. Major Wang Yi and Yumi Meng wed on Friday (30 October) as part of the mass wedding, both wearing rainbow wristbands, alongside Lieutenant Chen Ying-hsuan and Li Li-chen. The...
