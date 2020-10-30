Lesbian couples say ‘I do’ in mass Taiwan military wedding for first time in history, proving once again love always wins
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Two lesbian couples have tied the knot in a mass military wedding in Taiwan for the first time since the country legalised same-sex marriage in 2019. Major Wang Yi and Yumi Meng wed on Friday (30 October) as part of the mass wedding, both wearing rainbow wristbands, alongside Lieutenant Chen Ying-hsuan and Li Li-chen. The...
A woman wants to ditch her big sister’s second wedding but the rest of her family doesn’t support her decision.She took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******” to share what went down during the first wedding.“My sister got married six years ago,” the user wrote. “The wedding did not go quite...
An Indian origin Couple in UK refused to delay their wedding plans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. They came up with an usual idea keeping the social distancing measures in mind. They grabbed eyeballs..