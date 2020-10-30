Adorable 7-year-old boy serves uncanny Nicola Sturgeon realness for Halloween and a new drag icon was born

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram



Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 15 hours ago Little Boy Wears Handmade Halloween Costume Inspired by Movie Character



This little boy loved a movie character and wanted to be him on Halloween. His parents hand made a costume inspired by the character. When the boy wore it and crouched on the ground, it looked like a.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:19 Published 16 hours ago Toddler Dresses Up As Old Grandma For Halloween



This toddler dressed up as an old grandma for Halloween. She walked around with a little walker, wearing glasses and a cap that looked like a granny’s wig. The toddler looked like a mini version of.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:20 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this