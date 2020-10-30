Global  
 

Adorable 7-year-old boy serves uncanny Nicola Sturgeon realness for Halloween and a new drag icon was born

PinkNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A seven-year-old schoolboy dressed in a Nicola Sturgeon costume for Halloween, and we have every winner of Snatch Game on line three. Alyson Welsh uploaded a video on Twitter of her son as a drag version of the Scottish first minister, saying that he wanted to be “Nicola for Halloween”. “Our...
