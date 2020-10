You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID



France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National Lockdown



Starting Friday, France will enter its second national lockdown. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown



Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this