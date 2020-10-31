Global
Hearts v Hibs: Who made your Edinburgh derby select?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Hearts v Hibs: Who made your Edinburgh derby select?
Saturday, 31 October 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
How made your combined Edinburgh derby XI as the sides prepare to meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals?
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
2 days ago
Hanlon: Edinburgh derby massive occasion
00:40
Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon says both themselves and Hearts are in great form as they face each other in an Edinburgh derby on Saturday for a place in the Scottish Cup final.
