Robbie Savage in Celtic about turn as he backs Brendan Rodgers for top job Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The 46-year-old believes the Irishamn should be a prime candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City The 46-year-old believes the Irishamn should be a prime candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this