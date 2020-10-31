Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What does the end of the furlough scheme mean for jobs and workers?

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Government’s furlough scheme to support workers whose jobs have been impacted by coronavirus is coming to a close after seven months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Furlough scheme to end on October 31

Furlough scheme to end on October 31 01:55

 The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31. The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold. In June 29.5% of the country’s workers werebenefiting from the scheme, and in may the number of jobs furloughed peaked at8.9...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:31Published
What happens when the furlough scheme ends? [Video]

What happens when the furlough scheme ends?

The Government’s Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme will come to an end onOctober 31. The scheme was set up to support jobs during the Covid-19pandemic, with the Government promising to cover 80% of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Two month reprieve for HMS Caroline museum

 It is hoped the news will save jobs at risk of redundancy following the end of the furlough scheme.
BBC News

Unions call for more measures to protect jobs as furlough scheme ends

 Fears have been raised that people will be pushed into in hardship as government coronavirus support schemes end.
Belfast Telegraph

Over 70,000 in NI on furlough at end of August, HMRC reveals

Over 70,000 in NI on furlough at end of August, HMRC reveals There were 70,500 jobs enrolled on the furlough scheme in Northern Ireland at the end of August, HMRC has said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this