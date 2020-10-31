What does the end of the furlough scheme mean for jobs and workers?

The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31. The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold. In June 29.5% of the country’s workers werebenefiting from the scheme, and in may the number of jobs furloughed peaked at8.9...
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in..