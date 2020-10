Boy, seven, completes 30-mile walk to raise more than £21,000 for RAF charity Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

A seven-year-old boy has raised more than £21,000 battling the wind and rain to complete a two-day walking challenge on his birthday. 👓 View full article

