Related videos from verified sources PM sets out plans to 'simplify' virus rules



Boris Johnson explains a three-tiered system of rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic in England. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:54 Published 3 weeks ago Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:17 Published on October 4, 2020 World leaders' well wishes to President Trump as he recovers from COVID-19



There's been widespread global reaction in Britain, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson just tweeted his best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady, saying hope they both have a speedy recovery from.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:35 Published on October 2, 2020

