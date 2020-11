You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moment cops storm church and order worshippers to leave in Wales 'firebreak'



A church service was broken up by police after worshippers were told they were breaking strict coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales.Officers entered the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff,.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 02:49 Published 5 days ago How Hygge could help us through a winter lockdown



Remember the buzzword Hygge? This Danish phrase could be a lifeline if you're in lockdown this winter. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection



End of life charity, Marie Curie is spearheading a campaign to hold a NationalDay of reflection on 23rd March 2021, the first anniversary of the UK goinginto lockdown. At the peak of the pandemic,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this