Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery as Hollywood mourns ‘true great’
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Pierce Brosnan has joined the flood of tributes to “one of the true greats of cinema”, Sir Sean Connery, saying the Scottish actor “cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever”.
Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.