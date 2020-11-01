Global  
 

Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery as Hollywood mourns ‘true great’

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Pierce Brosnan has joined the flood of tributes to “one of the true greats of cinema”, Sir Sean Connery, saying the Scottish actor “cast a long shadow of cinematic splendour that will live on forever”.
News video: Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ 01:05

 Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

