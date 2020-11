You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Turkey's earthquake injures at least 800



Rescue teams have continued to search for survivors after a major earthquake in Turkey and Greece killed at least 39 people. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:29 Published 8 hours ago Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir



Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 12 hours ago Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors



Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this