|
|
|
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, AC Milan, Laxalt, Cosgrove, Forrest
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Celtic manager Neil Lennon would like to keep AC Milan's Diego Laxalt as Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove reveals French offer.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Joining Celtic a great opportunity'
AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt says joining Celtic is a 'great opportunity' after completing a season-long loan to the Scottish champions on Deadline Day.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36Published
Tweets about this
|