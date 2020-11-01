Global  
 

One News Page

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, AC Milan, Laxalt, Cosgrove, Forrest

BBC News Sunday, 1 November 2020
Celtic manager Neil Lennon would like to keep AC Milan's Diego Laxalt as Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove reveals French offer.
AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt says joining Celtic is a 'great opportunity' after completing a season-long loan to the Scottish champions on Deadline Day.

