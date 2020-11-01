Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Nas X hits back at 50 Cent for criticising his iconic Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

PinkNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Lil Nas X has clapped back on Twitter at rapper 50 Cent after he criticised his iconic Nicki Minaj Halloween costume. The “Old Town Road” singer, who came out as gay in July 2019, revealed earlier this year that he was the Twitter user behind the “@nasmaraj” Nicki Minaj stan account. Representatives...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj shares first picture of son [Video]

Nicki Minaj shares first picture of son

Nicki Minaj gave fans the first glimpse of her baby son to mark her first wedding anniversary to husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:42Published
Nicki Minaj shares first photo of baby son [Video]

Nicki Minaj shares first photo of baby son

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her first wedding anniversary by posting the first image of her newborn baby son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy! [Video]

Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy!

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy, two weeks after she gave birth.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

50 Cent Drags Lil Nas X Back Into Young Buck Beef

50 Cent Drags Lil Nas X Back Into Young Buck Beef New York rap heavyweight 50 Cent will use anything for ammunition in his ongoing feud with Young Buck, which made the Lil Nas X pic that blew up on Instagram...
SOHH Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUpworthyAceShowbiz

Lil Nas X's Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume Will Make You Feel That "Super Bass"

 Forget about that "Old Town Road," because Lil Nas X is bumping to a new beat. It's no secret the 21-year-old star is known for his incredible sense of fashion....
E! Online

Lil Nas X slams criticism of his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

 The "Old Town Road" singer dressed in elaborate drag as the iconic rapper for the holiday but not everyone was a fan.
Upworthy


Tweets about this