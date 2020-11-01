Lil Nas X hits back at 50 Cent for criticising his iconic Nicki Minaj Halloween costume
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Lil Nas X has clapped back on Twitter at rapper 50 Cent after he criticised his iconic Nicki Minaj Halloween costume. The “Old Town Road” singer, who came out as gay in July 2019, revealed earlier this year that he was the Twitter user behind the “@nasmaraj” Nicki Minaj stan account. Representatives...
New York rap heavyweight 50 Cent will use anything for ammunition in his ongoing feud with Young Buck, which made the Lil Nas X pic that blew up on Instagram...