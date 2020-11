You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kilmarnock 0-1 Rangers: James Tavernier sends leaders nine points clear Rangers ratchet up the pressure on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership by moving nine points clear after a narrow victory at Kilmarnock.

BBC News 43 minutes ago



Kilmarnock vs Rangers - live score and goal updates It's a huge match in the Premiership as Rangers look to go nine points clear of Celtic but they face tough opposition in the shape of Kilmarnock.

Daily Record 5 hours ago





Tweets about this