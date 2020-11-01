Global  
 

RuPaul admits she ‘feels bad sometimes’ for her Drag Race judges

PinkNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
RuPaul has admitted that she “feels bad sometimes” for her fellow Drag Race judges because her “natural chemistry” with Michelle Visage is so strong. The drag icon and Visage first met in 1988 and have remained close friends ever since. Speaking to Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall in an interview...
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Published
News video: EW Live: Kinging Out with Landon Cider

EW Live: Kinging Out with Landon Cider 36:25

 EW's Joey Nolfi goes live with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Landon Cider.

