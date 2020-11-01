Global  
 

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Gareth Bale scores his first goal since re-joining Spurs

BBC News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
Gareth Bale Gareth Bale Welsh association football player

Bale heads winner against Brighton to send Spurs second

 Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
BBC News

Gareth Bale 'can fly' for Tottenham against Royal Antwerp, says Jose Mourinho

 Gareth Bale will start against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, with manager Jose Mourinho saying "hopefully he can fly."
BBC News
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Jose Mourinho: Why the Tottenham boss is the best thing on Instagram right now

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been posting some amazing content on his social media accounts recently.
BBC News
Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp [Video]

Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted to change the whole team during their Europa League to loss to Royal Antwerp

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published

We can only blame ourselves: Mourinho after Tottenham's 'awful' performance against Royal Antwerp

 Antwerp [Belgium], October 30 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised the team's performance after suffering a defeat at the hands of Royal...
WorldNews

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Association football club from East Sussex

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Brighton and Chelsea will both aim to kick start their 2020-2021 PremierLeague season when the sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton: Callum Wilson's double sees Magpies to victory

 Everton miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Callum Wilson scores twice to give Newcastle a first win in three matches.
BBC News

Wilson's double seals Newcastle win over Everton

 Everton miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Callum Wilson scores twice to give Newcastle a first win in three matches.
BBC News

Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Southampton survive Villa fightback

 James Ward-Prowse scores with two fantastic free-kicks as Southampton move up to third in the Premier League with victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

