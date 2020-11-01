|
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Gareth Bale scores his first goal since re-joining Spurs
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
