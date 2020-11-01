Global  
 

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt in Commons vote on lockdown in England

Daily Record Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt in Commons vote on lockdown in EnglandThe Prime Minister will be attacked by Labour for delaying a lockdown in England and mauled by his own backbenchers for interfering in individual freedoms.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

What do the new lockdown rules mean for me? 06:07

 Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on...

