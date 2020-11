You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions



Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago Scotland postpones lockdown changes



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published on October 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Scotland's papers: '00 Heaven' and the 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Tributes to Sir Sean Connery and England's lockdown feature on the front pages of Scotland's newspapers.

BBC News 22 hours ago



What the papers say – November 1 The Sunday papers are dominated by England’s imminent lockdown and tributes to the late Sir Sean Connery.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago





Tweets about this