Boris Johnson announces speech on Monday after new lockdown announced

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson announces speech on Monday after new lockdown announcedThe Times reported Mr Johnson had met with Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock on Friday amid a worrying rise of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 01:11

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long...

