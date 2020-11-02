Boris Johnson announces speech on Monday after new lockdown announced

What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published 14 hours ago

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2



Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago