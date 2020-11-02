Global  
 

Boris Johnson to insist that lockdown will end on December 2

Bristol Post Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson to insist that lockdown will end on December 2Michael Gove has already suggested the lockdown could be extended beyond that date.
News video: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England 01:48

 A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.

