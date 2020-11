You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down



Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published on October 4, 2020 Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on September 23, 2020 TV Nets Agile, Flexible with Upfront at a Pivot Point, GM CMO Deborah Wahl



DETROIT - This year's upfront sales season for broadcast television marked a significant change in how marketers buy media placements, with the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic driving a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:57 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this