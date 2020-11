Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up



A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 6 hours ago

Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures



Boris Johnson has said the people should be able to have “as normal aChristmas as possible” if they follow the lockdown measures. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 8 hours ago