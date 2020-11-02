Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: ‘Refund refusal claims are false’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: ‘Refund refusal claims are false’
Monday, 2 November 2020 (
27 minutes ago
)
Michael O’Leary says customers have all been reimbursed for flights cancelled earlier this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Johnny Depp
Coronavirus disease 2019
Amber Heard
Kabul University
Anthony Fauci
Turkey
Election day
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Fire Fauci
Eddie Hassell
Cowboys
Harvick
Drew Lock
U S Election
WORTH WATCHING
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert
US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead
BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations