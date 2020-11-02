Global  
 

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: ‘Refund refusal claims are false’

BBC News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Michael O’Leary says customers have all been reimbursed for flights cancelled earlier this year.
