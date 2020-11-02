Global  
 

Taylor Swift pays touching tribute to dad who walked 700 miles barefoot for sick 8-year-old daughter

PinkNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has delivered a touching tribute to a father who raised £500,000 for research into his eight-year-old daughter’s illness by walking 700 miles barefoot. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer paid tribute to major Chris Brannigan at the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday night (November 1) as he...
