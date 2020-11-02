Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Start date for Welsh series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! confirmed

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, filmed in Wales, will start on November 15, ITV has confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paul Mescal Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia [Video]

Paul Mescal Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia

On this episode of Actually Me, Paul Mescal goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Should people read 'Normal People' before they..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:55Published
Emmanuel Acho Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram [Video]

Emmanuel Acho Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

On this episode of Actually Me, retired NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Quora, Instagram, Wikipedia and Twitter. Why does his..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:45Published