Sexist homophobe Lindsey Graham tells women they ‘can go anywhere’ as long as they abide by ‘traditional family structure’

PinkNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Republican senator and Trump devotee Lindsey Graham has declared that women can have a “place” in the United States as long as they embrace religion, oppose abortion access and live by a “traditional family structure”. The senator made the comments at a rally on Saturday (October 31) as he faces a...
