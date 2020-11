US election results: Biden flips Arizona in tight contest



A look at the US election results called so far. Neither candidate hasachieved the 270 electoral college votes necessary for victory and counting isstill under way in key battleground states. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 2 hours ago

Seattle police threaten protesters with arrests as dozens take to the streets on election night



Protesters took to the streets of Seattle on Tuesday night (November 3) as election results show Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago