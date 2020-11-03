Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Powerful Hurricane Eta is heading towards Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie [Video]

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie

Hurricane on the Bayou Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This beautiful documentary takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of one of the most vibrant places in America: the Louisiana bayou and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:24Published
Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast

The powerful Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall in just a matter of hours with powerful winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge. CBS News' David Begnaud reports from Louisiana.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Fast-growing hurricane threatens flooding in Central America

 Hurricane Eta erupted quickly into a potentially catastrophic major hurricane Monday as it headed for Central America, where forecasters warned of massive...
CBC.ca

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Eta Will Bring Damaging Winds, Storm Surge To Portions Of Central America

 Hurricane Eta will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Central America.
cbs4.com

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Expected To Become Hurricane Overnight

 Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane overnight, likely bringing life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding to portions of...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America https://t.co/HJHcNLwGkQ 5 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America 11 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

breakingnews.ie Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America https://t.co/p7PGpzMvzz 12 minutes ago

michaelhoney_

Michael Honey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America: The Category 4 hurricane had susta… 12 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America: The Category 4 hurricane had sustained winds of 150mph. 12 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America https://t.co/umxtG0dim3 16 minutes ago

Alejandro_vegan

Alejandro 🌳🕊️🌾 #GoVegan🌿🌎 RT @thetribunechd: Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America https://t.co/z7rx0LHn8E 1 hour ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America https://t.co/z7rx0LHn8E 1 hour ago