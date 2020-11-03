Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon calls for furlough "clarity" as Tory Minister causes confusion

Daily Record Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon calls for furlough clarity as Tory Minister causes confusionThe First Minister was quick to respond after UK Minister Robert Jenrick said a decision on future furlough support would be taken by the chancellor next month.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended

Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended 00:57

 The First Minister has said she will consider whether to impose anothernational lockdown in Scotland now the furlough scheme has been extended.

