Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran rested for ODI leg of South Africa tour
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran have been rested from the one-day international portion of England’s upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa and will return home after the Twenty20 series has finished.
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran have been rested from the one-day international portion of England’s upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa and will return home after the Twenty20 series has finished.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources