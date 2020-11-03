Global  
 

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran rested for ODI leg of South Africa tour

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran have been rested from the one-day international portion of England’s upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa and will return home after the Twenty20 series has finished.
