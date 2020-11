You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solano County Sees Its 1st Person With COVID-19, Flu Co-Infection



Health officials in Solano County say they’ve confirmed their first case of a person testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:20 Published 5 days ago Flu Vaccine May Lower Risk Of Severe Illness From COVID-19



People who received the flu vaccine in the year before testing positive for COVID-19 may have a milder case of the virus. Those who received the vaccine are nearly 2 1/2 times less likely to be.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December



Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December Credit: nypost Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this