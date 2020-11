Laura overheats on GBBO calling her bake 'a f*****g mess' Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Host Matt Lucas berated the judges for setting the ice cream challenge on such a hot day but Paul Hollywood wasn't having any of it. Host Matt Lucas berated the judges for setting the ice cream challenge on such a hot day but Paul Hollywood wasn't having any of it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this