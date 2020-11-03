Global  
 

Cranes lift runaway train off whale sculpture in Rotterdam

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The front carriage of a Dutch train that landed on a sculpture of a whale’s tail after ploughing through the end of an elevated section of track has been painstakingly lifted clear of the artwork and lowered to the ground.
