The Bell Tower Comm. RT @PinkNews: Melania Trump claimed Donald 'was the first' to support equal marriage. His own words quickly proved her wrong https://t.co/h… 3 hours ago

PinkNews Melania Trump claimed Donald 'was the first' to support equal marriage. His own words quickly proved her wrong https://t.co/h6fllYsIrT 4 hours ago

Barbara Gonzales RT @Fdr1942: @carolynryan @maggieNYT @dougmillsnyt Donald Trump claimed Melania told him he was more handsome than JFK 😂 https://t.co/S06cy… 2 days ago

Henry @carolynryan @maggieNYT @dougmillsnyt Donald Trump claimed Melania told him he was more handsome than JFK 😂 https://t.co/S06cyKjoIR 2 days ago

Chris Edward @janefourmillion @Adamant_aboutit And how she hated Christmas while Donald claimed it was Democrats... "Who gives… https://t.co/U2TeBBFC3f 2 days ago

TwoDogNW @TeaPainUSA Doesn't Melania know that bringing up the bunker is exactly what Donald trump went to where he hid away… https://t.co/wM1vKiM5FI 2 days ago

Steven Wollam Melania Trump embarrassment: FLOTUS' multilingual claims mocked by expert in outburst. She lies! She cannot speak F… https://t.co/x3nNJ0yrQr 5 days ago