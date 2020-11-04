|
|
Graham holds on in South Carolina but Republicans lose Colorado Senate battle
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republicans have suffered a first setback in the battle for Senate control as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied
Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36Published
|
|
Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick
[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|