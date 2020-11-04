Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graham holds on in South Carolina but Republicans lose Colorado Senate battle

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republicans have suffered a first setback in the battle for Senate control as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Major upset: John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat from Republican to Democrat

Major upset: John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat from Republican to Democrat 00:31

 Former Colorado governor and Denver mayor John Hickenlooper beat out Republican incumbent Cory Gardner.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. [Video]

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Graham Wins in South Carolina as Republicans Hold Senate Seat

 Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was elected to a fourth term, the Associated Press projected, overcoming Democrat Jaime Harrison's...
Newsmax

Graham wins, Democrats pick up Colorado in Senate battle

 Republicans suffered a first setback in the battle for Senate control Tuesday as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, but key GOP incumbents were holding on...
Japan Today

Democrats favored to take control of US Senate, but results could be delayed

 With public disapproval of President Donald Trump weighing on Republicans across the country, voters will decide whether to end the political careers of...
DNA


Tweets about this