LP Women 4 Erdington The 14 reasons you can meet with other people in lockdown from Thursday https://t.co/MpzIpJ880H 29 minutes ago Caroline Parr RT @CGAPreston: Here are five reasons why you should join the Engagement Portal! 1. Meet with other CGA tenants in our forum 2. Take part… 42 minutes ago Birmingham Live The 14 reasons you can meet with other people in lockdown from Thursday https://t.co/qpwiniCTpQ 52 minutes ago Community Gateway Here are five reasons why you should join the Engagement Portal! 1. Meet with other CGA tenants in our forum 2. Ta… https://t.co/L5ryFTuPgm 19 hours ago Healthwatch Staffs From Thursday 5th November new national restrictions mean that you must ▶stay at home (unless for specific reasons)… https://t.co/VigFWl7u6J 23 hours ago Dayv (literally) A RomCom where the meet-cute is that two undercover FBI agents are trying to entrap each other. Finally free of al… https://t.co/UiJ3FLHOKj 2 days ago Martha People may only leave home for specific reasons, including education, work, exercise, medical reasons, to escape in… https://t.co/g2DXx9Ngor 2 days ago sara h 🇪🇺 @crowmogh Yes. That’s how I interpreted it. It must be for safety reasons I guess. You can meet one other person ou… https://t.co/4D4bv1CAtb 3 days ago