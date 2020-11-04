John Lydon shouts ‘let me finish’ during clash with Susanna Reid on GMB
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Sex Pistols star John Lydon clashed with Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as he shouted “let me finish” and launched a passionate defence of Donald Trump.
Sex Pistols star John Lydon clashed with Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as he shouted “let me finish” and launched a passionate defence of Donald Trump.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this